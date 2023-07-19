VELARDE art gallery opened to the public on Saturday July 22 following a successful reception the previoius evening.
The gallery space in the centre of Kingsbridge offers art, craft, a sculpture garden, as well as an artist studio and boutique apartments.
Owner-directors husband and wife Matt and Fi Velarde are the couple behind the project and found 86 Fore Street in 2019. They have been supported in their journey by their fiend and Gallery Director Lorna Yabsley.
Devon County Councillor Rufus Gilbert said: ‘‘I think it’s absolutely incredible. Looking at the modernity of it and the beauty of it.
‘‘The money that’s gone into our lovely town of Kingsbridge, to the top of town.
‘‘It’s heartwarming to see it. It’s just a blessing that we’ve long, long waited for.’’
Architect Andrew Letheridge says: ‘‘We were approached by Lorna Matt and Fi when they were thinking of buying the building and really it was their vision of what they wanted to do to regenerate the top of the town.
‘‘This building became available and we were very lucky that South Hams were sympathetic to the idea.
‘‘We’ve tried to do something that complements the conservation area with a modern twist as well.
‘‘The big atrium section’s going to be Velarde Red actually but we’ve got to wait for the render to dry.’’
Architect Dan Lethbridge said there have been some challenges: ‘‘Dealing with the historic building fabric. The studio was here was almost completely taken apart apart from the stone wall.
‘‘Fitting a new steel frame on the top, new floors, a lot of technical challenges working with an existing building that’s all out of square but it’s been really satisfying and we’re really pleased to have been part of the team.’’
Andrew Lethbridge concluded: ‘‘It’s now hard to visualise how little there was at one stage.’’
Velarde is open from Monday to Saturday 10am to 5pm.