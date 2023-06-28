The Concert Band of BRNC made their first appearance on the stage of The Watermark Theatre in Ivybridge on Saturday July 1.
It was called the Last Night of the Proms but the range was far wider and was staged in honour of Her Late Majesty The Queen.
An award winning military band, they are based in the world renowned Royal Naval Officers training establishment at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.
The band is capable of forming a range of ensembles including a Full Military Band, Brass and Woodwind groups and even smaller String groups and even Duets.
Ops Director Phil Hayward said: ‘‘It is made up of a mixture of civilians, former Armed Forces musicians and serving Armed Forces personnel. On the night all were civilians except two former Royal Marines.
‘‘The Concert Band is approximately 25 to 30 musicians strong and is configured in a typical concert/wind band set up that includes brass, woodwind and percussion instruments.
On occasions the Band invites specialist musicians such as vocalists, keyboard players and others to join in.
The Band was formed in 2009 when the resident Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines based at Britannia Royal Naval College at that time was disbanded, due to a round of defence cuts.
Between 2009 and 2021 the Band competed each year at the Royal Naval Volunteer Band Association Music Festival which is normally held in Portsmouth. On two occasions it succeeded in winning the top trophy for the best overall band, along with other prizes awarded for the best Soloist, the best Marching Band and the best Drum Major. In 2021 the MOD funding for the Volunteer Band Instructors, who were usually Royal Marines Band Colour Sergeants, was withdrawn and as a result the bands were left to find civilian counterparts who could fill the gap on a part time basis. A recommendation was received from the high Command at BRNC to change the Band’s business model in order to secure its future.The band is set to make a return visit to The Watermark on December 2 with their Christmas ‘Radio Hits’.