Great Western Railway have come on board as the gold sponsor of the South West Coast Path Photographer of the Year competition and will support a large-scale exhibition in summer 2024!
Partnering to present a photography exhibition is a new way for the charity to reach a wider audience and highlight the awe-inspiring coastal landscapes that can be discovered when adventuring along the Coast Path.
The overall winner will earn the coveted title of South West Coast Path Photographer of the Year and guaranteed inclusion in the exhibition, plus a £500 voucher towards a luxury holiday in in the South West thanks to competition supporters @LuxuryCoastalHolidays
Entries close on 31 January 31 2024
There are five categories:Your Path Nature Urban Lines Climate Change Sky ShotPLUS Young Photographer of the Year Award
The competition is free to enter and open to everyone.