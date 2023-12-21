Great Western Railway have come on board as the gold sponsor of the South West Coast Path Photographer of the Year competition and will support a large-scale exhibition in summer 2024!

The organisers are looking forward to promoting sustainable transport, connecting the trail by rail, and help improve access to one of the region’s most valuable natural assets, the Coast Path.

Partnering to present a photography exhibition is a new way for the charity to reach a wider audience and highlight the awe-inspiring coastal landscapes that can be discovered when adventuring along the Coast Path.

The overall winner will earn the coveted title of South West Coast Path Photographer of the Year and guaranteed inclusion in the exhibition, plus a £500 voucher towards a luxury holiday in in the South West thanks to competition supporters @LuxuryCoastalHolidays

Entries close on 31 January 31 2024

There are five categories:Your Path Nature Urban Lines Climate Change Sky ShotPLUS Young Photographer of the Year Award

The competition is free to enter and open to everyone.