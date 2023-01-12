Since the 1970s formulations containing tributyltin (TBT) had been used as a coating to prevent the build-up of animals and plants on ships’ hulls. But it proved to be so toxic to the wider marine environment that it was banned from use on small vessels in the UK in the late 1980s and was banned completely worldwide during the 2000s. One drop of TBT in an Olympic sized swimming pool equals one part per trillion (PPT). The safe level of TBT is 0.2 PPT or a fifth of a drop.