The A.G.V.S.A is responsible for the upkeep of the shop building its condition, fixtures and fittings. but doesn't get involved with the day-to-day running of the shop business. The gist is that they have had a good year and that a good amount of people came to the meeting and wish to support the shop when they can. This is good as we need our shop to survive and flourish, for the post office element to be sure. There are spaces on the AGVSA, and a few new members would be appreciated. Just a couple of hours a month, not a huge commitment, could anyone help? Please contact the group on our village website www.aveton-gifford.co.uk. There's a bit of news from the Hive preschool. One is that the Car Show is coming up on Sunday, August 25th, and they have a stall there with a raffle with some lovely prizes to be won. Another piece of news is that co-manager Laura Treeby will be leaving the Hive after 9 years of service. She has loved being part of the team there and will miss everyone greatly as she moves on to pastures anew. Thank You, Laura and good luck in the future. St Andrews church will have a Sunday Worship service this Sunday starting at the usual time of 11am also there will be refreshments after the service.