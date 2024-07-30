for more details and to register your interest. An advance notice now of an event hoping to take place in October. The village hall is hoping to organise a Skittles evening and needs participants. Are you a member of a group or perhaps have a family group that might be interested? an organisation maybe? If so why not contact Jan Sorrell by email at [email protected] . The W.I. don't have a formal meeting in August but does hope to go on a picnic. The ladies hope to welcome any new members to come along and enjoy an afternoon out, so if anyone is interested please contact Maggie Skates on 01548 550153. Following the shop A.G.M in June it seems that there is a need to have more members on the shop management committee. This is a light duty with only a couple of hours each month needed to be dedicated. If you think you can help please contact the committee through the village website. St Andrews has a Sunday Worship service starting at the usual time of 11am this Sunday. All are welcome to attend and there are refreshments available after the service.