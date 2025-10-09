The South Hams has scored highly in the South West in Bloom Competition.
Kingsbridge won Champion of Champions South West.
Commenting on Facebook the Leader of Devon County Council Cllr Julian Brazil said: “What a fantastic result. Richly deserved.”
Meanwhile on the north western edge of the district Woolwell in Bloom received a Gold for the second year in a row and the Juniors achieved Level 3 in the It’s Your Neighbourhood (IYN) category.
Char of KiB Soraya Lewis-Coleman said: “I’m absolutely elated. The group is thrilled to bits.”
Soraya was looking for a project for her 60th birthday and launching Woolwell in Bloom fitted the bill but because of the Covid pandemic the first entry was made in 2021.
