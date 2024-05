Royal Avenue Gardens in Dartmouth hosted a civic day to raise money for a commemorative D-Day statue. The event was supported by several local community groups: Dartmouth Community Chest, Dartmouth Rotary, Scouts and Guides, Thursday Ladies Club, BRNC, GRM Photography, and Veterans Support. Refreshments were served at the tea hut, which played music from the 1940s. All proceeds will go towards unveiling a new statue commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day.