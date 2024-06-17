Totnes Town Council Clerk, Catherine Marlton, said: “When councillors looked at the level of need in the town, and the number of brilliant projects that can do so much to really help so many residents, they felt it was vital that we increased the value of grants this year. Even with this big jump in the amount we are giving out, we’re still very conscious that not everyone has got as much as they asked for. However, we will do what we can to help these groups to find additional sources of funding. For example, we hope our community grants might act as a spring-board for securing match-funding from other sources. We’ll also continue to publish our weekly-updated list of local, regional, and national funding opportunities on our website to help these groups to know what’s available and we’ll look at other ways we might be able to support these projects.”