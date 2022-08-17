Club plea for help in achieving dream gig shelter
Artist’s drawing of the proposed new gig shelter
DART Gig Club has launched a fundraising campaign to pay for a much-needed shelter to protect its beautiful, traditional wooden gigs.
The club is aiming to raise £30,000 by October so it can start building a shelter big enough to store three Cornish Pilot Gigs on Coronation Park.
Members already have £56,000 towards the estimated £90,000 cost thanks to a £6,000 grant from Dartmouth Town Council and a substantial donation from a charitable foundation that wishes to remain anonymous – and have launched a ‘sponsor a plank’ campaign in a bid to raise the remainder.
There are four levels of sponsorship based on the amount sponsored: bronze £25, silver £100, gold £500 and platinum £1,000.
The name of each sponsor will be listed on the ‘sponsorship roll of honour’ with platinum sponsors being offered the chance for two people to row a gig on the scenic River Dart, with a stop off for cake and bubbles.
Chairwoman Peta Chivers said: “After over 20 years of waiting, we have been given the opportunity and relevant permissions to build a shelter for our gigs on Coronation Park.
“This will enable us to provide much needed protection from the elements for our beloved traditional wooden pilot gigs, and also give the club a base.
“We are committed to building a shelter which is fit for purpose and blends into the environment of the park.
“We now have the task of raising enough money to complete this project.
“We are very fortunate and grateful to have some generous sponsors and we are committed to completing some of the work ourselves, however we still need to raise a substantial amount.
“We are really hoping that all gig rowers past and present and members of the Dartmouth community will support us.”
The club provides rowing and racing opportunities for more than 100 members who range in age from 11 to over 70. It has a flourishing junior section who, along with the adult rowers, race in regattas across the South West.
Currently, the cub’s thoroughbred gigs are stored in the open air on Coronation Park, where they are vulnerable to drying out and cracking.
A shelter would allow the gigs to be properly stored in a dry, secure and weather proof environment, along with multiple sets of oars and crucial safety equipment.
The planned shelter is a single storey structure which is sympathetic to the heritage and location of the site, and will be built by members – many of who are builders, electricians and plumbers in the town.
Anyone wishing to make a donation or find out more about the project can email [email protected]
Alternatively, send a donation to Dart Gig Club, Lloyds Bank, Account Number 33135010, Sort Code 52-30-20. The reference given will be used on the sponsorship role of honour.
