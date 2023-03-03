Slapton residents recently staged a clothing stall at the village hall.
Organiser Pauline Brown told us: “A few months ago whilst walking my dog I got chatting to our local landlady and friend from the Queens Arms pub in Slapton.
“One of the subjects we got talking about was the amount of ‘nearly new’ clothes we all had cluttering up our wardrobes and really didn’t know what to do with them. The concept of starting up a local clothing sale in our Village Hall was born.
“After several meetings, (in the pub), together with the assistance of numerous helpers from the village and surrounding areas, we held the event last week which was hugely enjoyable.
“A few local companies also donated brand new clothing items which were greatly appreciated.
“A ‘lucky dip’ was also set up using items donated by sellers.
“Another very kind anonymous person covered the cost for the hire of the hall.
“The idea was for sellers to earn a little bit back from their clothes, but more importantly to allow us to donate 20 per cent of the profit to the Kingsbridge Food Bank.
“I would like to personally thank everyone who helped organise and help with setting up and giving up the best part of their Saturday.
The event raised a total of £612.15 which has been presented to the food bank.