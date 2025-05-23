Cllr Jasper Evans is the new Mayor of Salcombe.
He took over from Cllr Mark Goodey and Cllr Craig Niven steps up to become Deputy Mayor.
Cllr Evans said: “I'm greatly honoured and really appreciate the support of the other councillors to take the position and, you know, I'm looking forward to the year ahead.”
Cllr Evans was a lawyer for a big City of London firm and worked in different places around the world.
He moved to Salcombe full-time five years ago but his connections to the area go back much further as he explained: “We've always visited Salcombe over the years and my great-grandfather grew up here.
“On my father's side of the family all came from Stokenham and so we have a connection with the town.
Cllr Evans outlined the duties of Mayor: “The primary duty is to chair the full council meetings and to represent the town at civic occasions, of which we've had a number recently like VE Day and Civic Services for that and Remembrance Sunday and other events put on by local organisations where a town presence or representation is required.
“It’s also to help coordinate matters, you know, within the Town Council but of course we're all equals really.”
Writing for the Town Council website the new Deputy Mayor Cllr Craig Niven said:
‘I first visited Salcombe over 20 years ago and have been back every year enjoying everything that such a beautiful place has to offer and in particular seeing our sons learn about the sea.
I retired from a career in the City of London four years ago at which point my wife and I have made the town our home.
I am very keen to ensure that Salcombe continues to thrive, for all the amazing people that call it home and raise their families here, the wonderful business owners plus all the tourists that come to enjoy such a special place.’