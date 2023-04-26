Protestors from across the South Hams joined thousands of others in London for the Big One, a mass demonstration by 200 different groups headed by Extinction Rebellion (XR).
Local XR supporters joined the four day campaign in central London – the first since the group pledged to step back from disruptive action.
The goal was to build a wide coalition, including bigger groups such as Avaaz, Friends of the Earth and Keep Britain Tidy, plus local and community groups, in a bid to bring people to a climate crisis protest who may have been less comfortable with the acts of direct action and civil disobedience that attracted public anger.
One of XR’s demands was for the government to stop issuing new oil and gas licences.
John Scott, a retired sea captain of Blackawton, said: “The International Energy Agency, the United Nations and the government’s own Climate Change committee have all said there should be no new oil and gas with immediate effect.
“Since COP26 our government has already issued over 100 new licences and seems hell-bent on destroying us all.”
On the first day of the protests the streets of Westminster were filled with thousands of climate protestors picketing government departments.
The colourful spectacle included the Dartmouth-based Green Spirits who portray sadness at the loss of nature and biodiversity.
Also hailing from the moors, Mayday Morris uplifted the crowds with their high energy folk dancing and message of urgency.
Among the crowds were Janet Smith of Teignmouth, and Tim Ponton, John Betts and Suzanne Dennis of Totnes.
Suzanne said: “What made the whole four days worthwhile for me were the words of the London Marathon race director, Hugh Brasher, in a BBC Sports interview.
“He said not only have Extinction Rebellion been co-operative and supportive from the start but “together we have to take action.
“People absolutely should be allowed to protest.
“We should be able to listen to each other and then take action because otherwise we are heading for catastrophe.””