Citizens Advice charity receives council grant

Citizens Advice South Hams will be reaching more local people struggling with the rising cost of living thanks to a £7,000 Community Grant from Totnes Town Council.

The grant will help fund Citizens Advice’s outreach support worker based in The Mansion in the heart of town, ensuring the vital advice and support service can be accessed by as many local people as possible.

Totnes Mayor, Cllr Emily Price said: “We are huge supporters of the invaluable, committed and compassionate work of Citizen’s Advice to support people in the town.

“We are delighted to be able to contribute in some small part to helping this service to continue and thrive.”

Janie Moor, the charity’s chief officer said: ““We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support we receive from Totnes Town Council.

“Receiving their community grant means we can continue to operate in the heart of the town and reach as many people as possible that need our advice.

“The cost of living crisis is making life increasingly difficult and we urge anyone who is struggling to please come and see us, our advisers are there to help.”

Citizens Advice South Hams offers a free, confidential and impartial service.

Trained advisers provide a range of support from debt and energy advice to help making benefits claims, consumer problems and health related matters.

Operations manager Emma Richards explained: “Our trained advisers can help you find a way forward, no matter how big or small the problem.

“Drop into the Mansion on a Wednesday between 9.30am and 12.30pm, no appointment needed and one of our advisers will be there to help.”

In April, Totnes Town Council allocated grants worth £24,000 to a range of community groups to enhance wellbeing or offer other benefits to the area.

Other grant recipients include Totnes Caring, Totnes Bike Hub, St John’s Church, Inclusive Totnes and Bridgetown Alive!

The next round of Town Council grants will open for applications in September.

Totnes Town Council has also supported projects across Totnes to access funding worth over £545,000 from government grant schemes and other sources in the last year.