DARTINGTON Trust is helping to raise money for the nearby community pool with a special festive screening of Paddington 2.
Dartington Swimming Pool recently closed its gates to swimmers due to the need for an extensive refurbishment.
The future vision of the pool is to sustainably heat it and complete upgrades to preserve it for future generations and make it more accessible for the whole community.
This involves an ambitious fundraising drive over the next few years which Dartington Trust is supporting with a special screening of Paddington 2 at the Barn Cinema on Monday December 19 at 2pm.
The trust’s creative director, Emily Hoare, said: “The Dartington Swimming Pool is an important part of the community that we are really pleased to be able to support through this fundraiser.
“As a tenant of the trust, Dartington Recreation Association do a fantastic job managing the pool with an ever-changing team of committed volunteers.
“I really hope that people will join us for this special screening of Paddington 2 in the run up to Christmas to support this much needed refurbishment of the pool.”
In the 1970s a group of local people dug and hand built the pool, putting it at the heart of the community each summer for many years.
It has become a place not only to enjoy swimming but a place to connect as a community, teach vital life skills, cool off in the water and build memories.
The fundraising is being managed by group of volunteers and the Dartington Recreation Association (DRA).
Ahead of the film, there will be fun in the foyer including Padding-related games and Christmas crafting.
The audience is invited to come dressed in their best Christmas pyjamas with their Paddington Bears, and each ticket will be automatically entered into a prize draw to be drawn on the day.
The café will have a special marmalade-themed menu as well as festive treats on offer. Tickets are pay what you can and all profits go to the Dartington Swimming Pool refurbishment project.
Plans for the new swimming pool will be on display at the cinema and representatives from the fund-raising group will be there. Anyone interested in lending a hand is welcome to come along and discuss.
Helen Tune, swimming pool chairwoman, said: “We really hope that everyone enjoys warmly coming together as we lead up to Christmas to watch Paddington 2 at the Barn Cinema.
“It’s a great way to add to the refurbishment project fundraising. Thank you to the Barn Cinema for their involvement in welcoming this fundraising event over the Christmas period and to Studiocanal for the film.”