Dartmoor Zoo has rescued and rehomed a serval cat called Churchill following a Cat Survival Trust conviction.
Following four charges in May 2024, Terrence Moore, Director of The Cat Survival Trust, was found guilty of causing unnecessary harm to animals. He was subsequently ordered to rehome the cats residing on-site in Welwyn Garden City and banned from keeping any cats for a minimum of five years.
Working with Hertfordshire Zoo and The Big Cat Sanctuary, which are currently housing 28 rescued cats while seeking new homes for them, Dartmoor Zoo has rehomed Churchill, welcoming him to the site on Tuesday, January 21.
Serval cats are classified as ‘least concern’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List but face threats such as poaching, the illegal pet trade, and habitat loss.
Native to most of Africa, excluding the Sahara Desert, servals prefer habitats like savannas and wetlands with tall grasses and access to water.
Nicknamed the ‘Giraffe cat’ due to their long necks and legs, servals are small, slender cats with tawny coats covered in black spots and stripes.
Dartmoor Zoo CEO David Gibson said: “As soon as we heard about the situation at The Cat Survival Trust, we were very keen to help. We can’t praise the management and staff at Hertfordshire Zoo and The Big Cat Sanctuary enough for their commitment to prioritising the welfare of the affected cats.
“We’re delighted to offer a new home to Churchill, and he will be a great addition to our collection. Once he has completed quarantine, he will move into an outdoor enclosure where he’ll have plenty of space to display his natural behaviours.
“We’ve also secured a companion for him. Churchill has obviously had a very difficult life so far, and we’ll work hard to ensure the rest of his life is rich, rewarding, and stimulating. If anyone can donate to support his care, we’d be most grateful as it will help us preserve resources for our ongoing conservation work.”
James Cork, Head Keeper at Hertfordshire Zoo added: “While we are dedicated to caring for these animals, our primary goal is to rehome them. In the meantime, we are focused on enhancing their quality of life by improving enclosure cleanliness, optimising their diets, and ensuring better weight management.”
Cam Whitnall, Project Lead at The Big Cat Sanctuary said: “Our mission is to find these cats the best possible forever homes. We only have weeks before the facility is closed for good, so we are working at speed to find them their forever homes. Unfortunately, not all will be able to be rehomed due to significant health issues, but we are committed to giving these beautiful creatures the care and dignity they deserve.”
Churchill will remain in an off-show enclosure during his 30-day quarantine to adjust to his new environment and allow keepers to monitor his welfare and behaviour. After quarantine, he will move to a spacious outdoor enclosure with Sabra, a nine-and-a-half-year-old female serval from Port Lympne Zoo. Public announcements will follow once the pair are ready for viewing.