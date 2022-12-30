Police have issued a renewed witness appeal for a serious collision in Dolton, north of Okehampton, on Christmas Eve, which left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.
The collision happened in Fore Street and involved a grey Land Rover and a pedestrian at about 11.50pm.
The pedestrian, a 23-year-old man from the Teignmouth area, remains in hospital.
A man in his 70s from the Torridge area was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident, failing to report a road accident and drink driving.
He has been bailed until 20 March.
Officers investigating the collision are particularly keen to trace a man and a woman believed to have been in the vicinity at the time.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam, CCTV footage or any other information is asked to contact police via the Devon and Cornwall Police website or by calling 101 and quoting log 873 of 24 December.