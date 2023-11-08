Christmas has arrived early for the staff at Tesco Kingsbridge, with their annual charity Christmas Craft Market.
This popular event, entitled ‘Jingle, Mingle and Make a Difference’ is now into its third year. It will be held on Saturday, November 18, at Thurlestone Parish Hall between 11am and 5pm.
There will be 28 individual stalls from talented local crafters and artists, selling a wide range of unique gifts and treats, catering for all tastes and budgets.
Additionally, there will be a raffle, tombola, refreshments, free parking and kids craft activities to keep the little ones busy while parents shop.
Tesco Community Champion Cathy Shea said: “This event is always a lovely way to begin the festive period, by bringing the community together.
“It’s a great opportunity to pick up some early Christmas presents and meet friends old and new, whilst supporting local artisans and good causes.”
Last year’s event was very successful, and raised more than £1,200 for Devon Air Ambulance.
This year, the proceeds will be split, with half going to South West Bloodbikes with the other half to be directly invested back into local community projects in the South Hams.
The entrance to the fair is £2 (children are free) and includes a door raffle ticket to win a Tesco hamper.
Cathy added: “Look forward to seeing you on the day to really kick start Christmas!”
South West Bloodbikes aims to save time for the NHS by transporting vital resources such as blood, plasma, pathology samples and baby milk to patients.
They are entirely run by volunteers and receive no funding from the NHS.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “We are committed to providing a vital service to our community and helping to save lives. We are proud to be a part of the NHS team and to support the people of Devon and beyond.”