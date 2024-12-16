Christmas has once again delivered magic and merriment to Sherford, with the community embracing the season in style.
Marking its ninth Christmas since construction began, Sherford has been transformed with twinkling lights, carols around the town Christmas tree, and events that have brought neighbours together to celebrate this special time of year.
At the heart of the festivities was the annual Sherford Community Celebration, run by Sherford Community Trust and Sherford Community Church – with support from the Sherford Consortium, a partnership between award-winning national housebuilders, Taylor Wimpey & Vistry Group, which includes Countryside Partnerships, Linden Homes and Bovis Homes.*
On Saturday December 14, families flocked to enjoy a bustling Christmas market filled with artisan gifts and local produce, and headed to Sherford Community Hub for children’s crafts and a visit to Santa’s grotto.
The day culminated with the community gathering to sing carols around the Christmas tree, creating a moment of joy and connection.
The following day, Santa took to the streets, traveling through Sherford on his sleigh with his elves, to spread festive cheer.
As well as presenting the gift of a Christmas tree, the Sherford Consortium also made a £300 festive donation to local good causes.
Sherford Community Trust received £150 to help fund mementos and materials for the community celebrations.
A further £150 was donated to Jerimiah’s Journey, a local children’s bereavement charity that has supported several Sherford families.
Judy Talbot, from the Sherford Community Land Trust, added: “Christmas in Sherford is always a highlight of the year, and this year has been no exception.
“Thanks to the hard work of our Residents Panel and the wider community, we have created magical moments that bring people together.
“We are grateful to everyone who made it possible and wish everyone in Sherford a very Merry Christmas.”