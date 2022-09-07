Choir back post Covid and holding open rehearsal tomorrow
COMMUNITY singing is back in Dartmouth with the post Covid return of the Britannia Choral Society.
The choir’s first open rehearsal in more than two years is on tomorrow, September 14, at St Clement’s Church.
Choir member Dr Keith Myerson said: “After the restrictions we have all had to face, the time is now right for us to return to what we enjoy most; singing and performing beautiful music. We believe audiences too will appreciate once more being able to go out and enjoy our live performances.
“If you enjoy singing, why not join us? We are very friendly! It helps if you can read music, but you won’t be expected to sight read and there are no auditions. You just need to be able to sing in tune and be willing to learn the music.
“All are welcome on September 14 at 7pm - we’ll sing some fine Italian music and end with a social with food and drinks.”
Britannia Choral Society performs two concerts a year, usually in December and March. Rehearsals are held on Wednesday evenings, from September through to the Spring concert, from 7pm to 9pm in St Clement’s. New members are always welcome.
The choir’s musical director is Robin Stubbs, Director of Music at Plymouth College Preparatory School.
Keith added: “Robin has a wonderful way of making rehearsals fun, whilst bringing out the best in us. We sing some of the finest music ever written, and this term is no exception; Robin has set a fine programme including works by Vivaldi and Pergolesi.”
Britannia Choral Society was founded in 1946 by Gerald King, Director of Music at Britannia Royal Naval College. It originally consisted of cadets and staff at the college with a few local civilian singers. Changes within the College in the 1980s resulted in the choir becoming an independent, self-supporting society which, under successive directors, has established a reputation for fine performances with an interesting and varied musical repertoire.
