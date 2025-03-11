After founding the charity with his late wife, Jill, in 1991 and spending 20 years as Chief Executive, Children’s Hospice South West’s co-founder and CEO, Eddie Farwell, has handed over the reins to a new leader.
In late 2024, Eddie Farwell announced his plans to retire with a heartfelt letter to Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) supporters. On March 17, 2025, Phil Morris stepped into the role of CEO at CHSW.
Speaking about his appointment, Mr Morris said: “I am truly privileged to become the next CEO of Children’s Hospice South West. Joining this incredible charity, with its remarkable mission and impact, is an honour beyond words.”
With over a decade of experience as a CEO and a leader in services for young people, Phil brings a wealth of experience and a grassroots leadership style that will serve him well in such a vital, family-focused charity.
He continued: “Succeeding Eddie Farwell MBE, whose vision, dedication, and lived experience have shaped CHSW over the past 34 years, is both humbling and inspiring. I am deeply committed to building on this strong foundation as we embark on the next chapter of CHSW’s journey.
"The CHSW team are an inspiration, not only to me but to every person who has been touched by our care and support. It is a great pleasure to now be part of a team that has made, and continues to make, such a significant difference to families across the South West.”
Reflecting on his retirement, Eddie said: “2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the opening of our first hospice, Little Bridge House, so it is a poignant time to step back. CHSW has been Jill’s and my life’s work, and it has been a privilege to be involved in such an endeavour. Not many people are fortunate enough to do what we have done. I have handed over the reins to Phil now, and I know that, along with the wider team, the charity will continue to thrive.”
Jessica Patel, Deputy CEO and Director of Marketing and Communications at CHSW, said: “There are no words to express how much we have all been inspired by Eddie’s work. Personally, it has been a complete honour to have worked alongside him for just shy of 20 years.
"Now, as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of opening Little Bridge House, it is a wonderful opportunity to mark this significant year by welcoming Phil to the team. I, along with everyone at CHSW, am excited to work with him and look forward to the next 30 years of providing children’s hospice care across the South West.”
CHSW is the only children’s hospice in the South West. It costs around £14 million annually to run its three hospice sites, and the charity relies almost entirely on voluntary contributions.
It delivers a range of services, including short breaks, specialist play, music therapy, activities for siblings, palliative and emergency care, end-of-life care, bereavement support, and specialist medical care—all available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.