Buckfastleigh-based children’s charity, Go Beyond, has launched a brand new whatever-the-weather fundraiser – The Great British Welly Stomp.
The charity is inviting people to wear their wellies to work, school or get togethers on a day of their choice this April.
The money raised by the Welly Stompers will be used to give children and young people who face serious challenges in their lives, the chance to experience the wonder of the outdoors on a break at one of the charity’s two centres in either Derbyshire or Cornwall.
Director for children, Carl Wholey, said: “Because we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to experience the mood boosting benefits of the natural world, time spent outdoors is incorporated into every Go Beyond break.
“It’s for this reason we’re so thrilled to be launching a new fundraising event that is all about getting outdoors (or bringing the outdoors in!) whatever the weather.”
Go Beyond’s director of fundraising and communications, Sara Shearman said the breaks give children the chance to make treasured memories and helps to boost their confidence.
She added: “As a charity we rely solely on donations to fund our breaks for children and young people, which are provided completely free of charge.”
Included in The Great British Welly Stomp fundraising pack are a rain-themed fundraising quiz, muddy puddles bake sale recipe and everything needed to promote Welly Stomp events to friends, family and colleagues.
To join The Great British Welly Stomp, and to be in with a chance of winning a free family ticket to Camp Bestival in Shropshire this summer, head to www.gobeyond.org.uk/welly-stomp