Dame Hannah Rogers Trust is organising a 'Worn but Wonderful Fashion show in conjunction with South Brent Women Together on Tuesday, August 20, at South Brent Village Hall.
The show will feature a wide variety of preloved clothes donated to Dame Hannahs.
There will also be refreshments and musical entertainment in the interval.
Tickets are £8 in advance and £10 at the door. On sale at Dame Hannah's Charity Shop in South Brent or from Debbie Lumsdon on 01752 898106
The Dame Hannah Rogers Trust was founded over 250 years ago and is one of the oldest charities in the UK. Throughout the history of the Trust, the aim has always been simple: to help enrich and empower the lives of children and adults in need. Today the legacy is now helping and improving the lives of young adults from all over the South West and further.