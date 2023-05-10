A local children’s charity has expressed concern about the number of youngsters likely to miss out on much-loved childhood experiences this summer as a result of the cost of living crisis.
Year-round, the Buckfastleigh-based Go Beyond charity offers children living in poverty, caring for loved ones or those who have been bereaved, abused or bullied, the chance to escape their worries and pressures on breaks in the countryside, where they get to experience traditional family holiday-like activities designed to inspire their confidence and self-belief.
Chief executive Michele Farmer said: “Most of the children and young people who come to us for a break are living in low-income households, characterised by the government as living in disadvantage socially and economically.
“Among other pressures on their households, these children are unable to have the care-free, childhood experiences that their peers and classmates are offered during the summer, such as trips to the beach or local pools, visiting a zoo for the first time or even something as basic as affording an ice cream.
“As this summer approaches millions of families who have never had a holiday now won’t be able to afford even the simplest days out.
“A week with us can change that.
“At no cost to the family, a child who is referred to us by a professional can spend a week having fun, in the fresh air, eating good food and making memories that will be theirs forever.
“If you’re able, please help us support children affected by the cost of living crisis this summer by making a donation to Go Beyond or, if you work with a young person who needs a break, contact our referral team by emailing [email protected] or calling 01822 811020.”