A charity coffee morning is being held next month in Chillington.
They are raising money for Derriford Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) - Keep Me Close Charity, which is run solely on donations.
Keep me close provides accommodation for families whose babies have been born prematurely or with other life threatening illnesses within the NICU unit.
The care of a premature or sick baby is all-encompassing, both emotionally and physically. Keeping a parent close to their baby at these times is absolutely vital for both the health and development of the baby and the families.