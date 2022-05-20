Charity appeals to South Hams residents for help

This month. South Hams residents are being encouraged to make a move and help Mary’s Meals feed more hungry children around the world.

The charity is calling on people to step up during National Walking Month and take part in its Move For Meals challenge which encourages participants to raise sponsorship whilst keeping active.

Mary’s Meals serves nutritious school meals to children living in some of the world’s poorest countries. The promise of a good meal attracts these hungry children into the classroom, giving them the energy to learn and hope for a better future.

The charity reaches 2,279,941 children every school day in 20 countries, including Ethiopia, Yemen and Madagascar.

Morven Macgillivray, supporter engagement manager at Mary’s Meals, says: “It’s National Walking Month, the weather is getting warmer, and the days are getting longer. It’s the perfect time to take part in Move For Meals.

“It costs just £15.90 to feed a hungry child with Mary’s Meals for an entire school year. This means that even the smallest of steps will transform the lives of little ones living in the world’s poorest countries.”