This Thursday (June 29) the Chamber is hosting it’s Annual Garden Party and AGM at Bartons Solicitors in Fore Street, Kingsbridge.
The theme for the evening will be to celebrate the vitality of business in the South Hams in 2023 especially with the new gallery opening onFore Street and a focus on a year round economy.
It was most likely the town residence of the Abbot of BuckfastSpecial guest speakers, and networking from 5.30pm to 7.15pm.
The meeting will finish by 7.15pm you an sit down to a ticketed supper, where you can continue your conversations over a relaxed meal.
Kate Pennell is the caterer for the evening. With an impressive resume, Kate’s catered from the galley of The Royal Yacht Britannia through to KofiAnnan's kitchen, Hugh Grant and as a personal chef to King Charles III, To ensure a refreshing evening, bar services will be provided by Barrell and Still.Attendance at the harden party for Chamber Members is free of charge
The speakers are:
Richard will be generously sharing practical tips on cultivating a positive mindset within the realm of business. Additionally, he will guide us in how to turn emerging business trends and challenges into opportunities.
Richard is one of the many people who have recently moved to the area bringing new skills and driving business and the economy in our area and we’re excited he’s coming along.
Velarde Gallery Lorna Yabsley, Director Matt Velarde, Co-founder and Co-owner
Lorna Yabsley is the Director of the highly anticipated Velarde Gallery, a compelling commercial venture set to open its doors in Kingsbridge this summer.
This contemporary art and craft gallery, complemented by a sculpture garden, boutique apartments, and an artist studio, is poised to become a vibrant cultural centre in our local community. Lorna will share the gallery's exciting plans and their vision for the positive impact the gallery will have in our community.
Accompanying Lorna is Matt Velarde, the gallery's co-founder and co-owner. Matt's profound expertise and unwavering passion for art and craftsmanship will lend further depth to the discussion, offering unique insights into the gallery's inception and future prospects.
Tickets are available if people wish to stay on for supper. Head to our websitefor more information: https://www.kingsbridge-salcombe-chamber.co.uk/upcoming-events/