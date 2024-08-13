Following a second CCTV appeal, the Police have identified several more individuals who they were seeking to speak to after disorder in Plymouth on Monday August 5.
Officers would still like to identify the remaining people pictured as they may be able to assist police with their investigation.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall police said: “If you believe you know any of the people pictured, or you recognise yourself in one of these images, please come forward.
If you recognise any of the people, contact us via our online reporting page quoting ‘Operation Hawksbill’ as the reference. Please also make a note of the specific image reference.”
Alternately, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth )
Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth )
Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth )
Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth )
Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth )
Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth )
Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth )
Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth )
Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth )
Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth )
Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth )
Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth )
Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth )
Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth )
Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall CCTV Appeal Plymouth )