A Devon MP has called on the government to act now before the county’s dental care crisis worsens.
Caroline Voaden, Liberal Democrat member for South Devon, told a House of Commons debate that just one in a hundred people in the westcountry had managed to make an NHS dental appointment in the last 28 days.
Mrs Voaden went on: “I hear from residents on an almost daily basis about the challenges they face in accessing NHS dentistry. I hear stories of people who have been on a waiting list for years but still have not seen an NHS dentist, and people who are in pain but are unable to access treatment.
“I hear about pensioners being quoted thousands of pounds for a few fillings, and pensioners questioning why NHS dental treatment is not available to them despite having paid National Insurance contributions for most of their lives.
“I hear of children who need braces that their parents cannot afford, and children with special educational needs who need support with oral hygiene.
“Unfortunately, there is very little reassurance that I can give.”
She said the country is still waiting for meaningful progress on dentistry nine months after the general election, despite Labour’s manifesto promise to tackle the crisis.
She said 98.6 per cent of people in the south west who tried to make an NHS dental appointment in the last 28 days were unsuccessful.
“In Devon, there are simply not enough NHS dentists,” she added. “Private dental care is unaffordable for many people.
“The cost of living crisis, coupled with recent welfare cuts under this government, is only worsening outcomes.
“If we do not act now, the situation will continue to worsen and the implications will be even more widespread. Oral health is crucial, and oral health for children is even more important. We cannot wait any longer for this situation to be resolved.”