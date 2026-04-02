Liberal Democrat MP for South Devon, Caroline Voaden, has called for an immediate 10p cut in fuel duty as part of an emergency transport package aimed at easing pressure on households and businesses.
She is urging the Chancellor to introduce the measures in response to rising costs linked to President Trump’s war on Iran, which she says is driving up fuel prices and placing additional strain on rural communities.
The proposed package includes a 10p reduction in fuel duty, which the party says would cut pump prices by around 12p per litre. It also calls for bus fares to be reduced to £1 from the current £3 cap, a 10 per cent cut in rail fares, and measures to make electric vehicle charging cheaper by lowering VAT and reviewing network costs.
Ms Voaden said the support should initially be introduced for three months, but kept under review and extended if high fuel prices continue.
She highlighted the particular impact on rural areas such as South Devon, where residents often rely on cars due to longer travel distances and limited public transport options.
Ms Voaden said: “I’ve spoken to so many families, pensioners and businesses across South Devon who are worried sick about the skyrocketing costs of getting around, caused by Donald Trump’s dangerous war with Iran and cheered on by Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage.
“In a rural area like South Devon people have no choice but to use their cars to get to work, school or local shops. Local people here are already struggling. This rise in fuel prices is only going to make life even harder for people, especially those on low wages.
“We desperately need an emergency transport package to keep local communities moving."
“We can’t afford for the Chancellor to stand back, watch our brilliant community here in South Devon struggle and let Britain’s economy grind to a halt,” she added.
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