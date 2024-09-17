The CareYourWay Macmillan Coffee Afternoon is being held on Thursday, September 26, from 1pm to 4pm at the East Allington Village Hall.
You’re promised a vibrant event filled with delectable treats, live music, and community spirit.
The highly anticipated Staff Bake-Off will be the highlight of the day.
Watch as the talented bakers compete with their best recipes, and then sample their incredible creations.
After the judging, you’ll have the chance to buy these tasty treats, with all proceeds supporting Macmillan Cancer Support.
Live music will be performed by Rob Gidley, who will be playing a selection of classic hits to get everyone moving. And don’t miss the special surprise performance.
There’s also a raffle with fantastic prizes generously donated by local businesses and community members.
With tickets priced at £1 each, it’s a great opportunity to win something special while supporting a great cause
For more information, call us at 01548 521 789.