CareYourWay’s much-loved ‘Present for a Pensioner’ campaign is once again bringing festive joy to those who need it most in South Devon. Launched in 2016 as a small community project, this heart-warming initiative has grown into an annual tradition, delivering hand-crafted luxury hampers to vulnerable individuals during the holiday season.
The campaign was created to combat loneliness and isolation at Christmas, offering a reminder to seniors and others who may be lonely this Christmas, or have faced hardships this year and are in need of some extra festive cheer, that they are valued by their community, and most importantly, never forgotten. Each hamper is carefully filled with festive treats, cosy essentials, and thoughtful surprises, all lovingly prepared by the CareYourWay team. This year, deliveries have already begun, with more scheduled next week by their cheerful brigade of ‘CareYourWay Elves.’
CareYourWay credits the ongoing success of ‘Present for a Pensioner’ to the incredible support from local businesses, healthcare professionals, and generous community members who contribute donations, nominations, and time. Their efforts ensure the hampers are not just gifts, but symbols of connection and care.
From its origins in South Devon to becoming a cherished festive tradition, ‘Present for a Pensioner’ continues to highlight the true spirit of Christmas—kindness, connection, and compassion. CareYourWay extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made this year’s campaign possible, helping to deliver joy and surprises to their community this holiday season, and looks forward to sharing more on this year’s event very soon.