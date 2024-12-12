The campaign was created to combat loneliness and isolation at Christmas, offering a reminder to seniors and others who may be lonely this Christmas, or have faced hardships this year and are in need of some extra festive cheer, that they are valued by their community, and most importantly, never forgotten. Each hamper is carefully filled with festive treats, cosy essentials, and thoughtful surprises, all lovingly prepared by the CareYourWay team. This year, deliveries have already begun, with more scheduled next week by their cheerful brigade of ‘CareYourWay Elves.’