Community Fundraiser for Totnes Caring Gemma Taylor is aiming to raise money with her Boost Our Bus Campaign.
She have worked there for two years now and in that time I has seen the transport need triple for their clients.
Gemma said: “We need our transport service to get clients to and from hospital, doctors and dental appointments, events, and vital groups, such as lunch club and art group and our beloved Memory Café.
“It costs the charity over £40,000 a year to run our transport service as a whole. “
Gemma is rallying the community to give their support to raise £5000 for the bus over the next three months and try to help to keep this essential service going.
To donate visit: https://tinyurl.com/2s48yfbm