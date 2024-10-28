Kingsbridge Care Hub recently held its annual ‘Thank You’ party for volunteers, hosted by Chairman Graham Smith. Volunteers enjoyed a meal with Asian-inspired dishes prepared by chef Lizzie Allsop, featuring locally caught seabass, lobster, and crabs donated by Steve Inch. The evening offered a relaxed setting with good food, wine, and company.
Graham said: "I think it is equally important that we look after our volunteers as well as they look after our clients and it gives me very great pleasure to be able to acknowledge what an amazing job they do all year round with an annual social event. It is also a super opportunity for some of the volunteers to actually get to know each other better as their paths might not otherwise cross."
The Care Hub welcomes new volunteers and offers various roles. For those interested, joining the team also means an invite to next year’s event.