Kingsbridge Care Hub have decided to remove the benches from outside their building following the recent arson attack on the town’s bandstand.
The benches have already been subjected to attempts to set them alight and it is felt that removing a potential problem might be the safest option.
As Graham Smith, Chairman of Kingsbridge Care Hub explained, “There have been instances of attempted arson in the past, both involving the benches and even the building itself, and although I very much regret that we have to do this, we feel it is better to be safe than sorry. Perhaps we will be able to reconsider the situation in the summer … I know that they are enjoyed by many so I would very much like to see them back in place but best we take temptation out of the way for now.”
Amanda Bloomer from KCH added: “It may be an overcautious response to the Bandstand fire on our part but having had problems before, we really could not take any chances. Thankfully, we have been able to repair all the damage caused to date but cannot keep bearing this cost. However, we all want to see the benches back in place as soon as possible as they are in a real sun trap and it is a lovely place to sit, take the weight off your feet and just enjoy a few minutes peace in the centre of town. We are so lucky to live here.”