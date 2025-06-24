In this article, Karun Ahluwalia (Director – Healthcare Consultancy at Christie & Co) shares some of the insights from Christie & Co’s ‘South West Healthcare Market Insight 2025’ report, which was published in June 2025.
The report outlines the current stock, demand, and opportunities surrounding elderly care home beds across the South West, with a focus on the Devon market.
According to ONS Census data (2021), there are 1,246,464 people living in Devon. 25.6 per cent of whom are 65 years of age or older, and 3.5 per cent are 85 years of age or older.
Of this population, 39 per cent own their homes outright, compared with 33 per cent nationally.
An additional 26 per cent own with a mortgage or loan, slightly below the UK average of 30 per cent.
The average house price in the county is £319,040 - higher than the UK average (£298,571), but below the South West average (£328,887).
These elevated levels of affluence provide support for a sustainable private fee-paying market.
Between 2021 and 2025, 25 homes closed (555 beds lost), and 25 opened, contributing 1,019 new beds - 521 with wetrooms and 47 per cent with en suites.
This leaves Devon with 319 care homes, only 19 per cent of which are purpose-built.
The county also has the lowest proportion of elderly care homes with over 40 bed spaces in the UK, at just 11 per cent compared with the national average of 47 per cent.
En suite provision is at 73 per cent, while wetroom-equipped beds lag at just 18 per cent, which is far below the UK benchmark of 34 per cent.
As of June 2025, 15 developments are underway (937 beds, with an average development size of 62 beds).
Three approved extensions will add 67 beds, alongside six master plans and 11 early-stage developments, all of which signal further growth.
While these planned developments are positive, demand is forecasted to massively outstrip supply in Devon.
As of 2025, bed demand in Devon stands at 10,008. This figure is expected to grow to 11,401 by 2030 and reach 13,394 by 2035.
Our analysis – comparing fit-for-purpose supply with ever-growing demand for beds in Devon – forecasts that, by 2035, there will be a shortfall of 10,616 beds in Devon alone, the largest deficit of beds in the South West region.
Smaller, converted homes are often well-placed to cater to their local markets, particularly in areas with lower population density.
However, rising demand and a shortage of modern wetroom facilities present a strong opportunity for regional and corporate care operators to gain an early mover advantage by investing in new developments in the region.
Alternatively, operators can look to retrofit or reconfigure older stock that may not align with the latest market standards, thereby enhancing their competitiveness and future-proofing the homes.
With the sector evolving to meet growing demand, strategic investment in high-quality care facilities will not only address existing gaps but also position operators for long-term success in an increasingly competitive market.
To read the full report, visit: https://www.christie.com/sectors/care/south-west-healthcare-market-insight-2025/
