Owners Rachel Shute and James Bullions are appealing for help to find their missing cat, Storm. The four-year-old ‘moggy’, from The Carrions in Totnes, has been loved and cared for by Rachel and James but has been missing since late September.
Rachel said: "Storm's best friend passed away in June, and after that, he started venturing outside slowly. Over time, he began going out more frequently. On Saturday, September 28, he went out as usual, but this time he didn’t come back."
The couple believes Storm may be searching for his lost companion, has become lost himself, or is being cared for by someone else. Storm is registered with Dart Vale Veterinary practice. Rachel expressed their heartbreak, saying: "We are missing him so much."