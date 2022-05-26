Can you help Pillsbury ‘The Pudgy’ Pug with his health problems ?

Gables Dogs and Cats home is sending out an urgent appeal for donations to help their newest rescue Pillsbury the Pug.

According to the Gables Vets at Filham Park, Pillsbury, 'the pudgy' Pug, as he's been named, has the most severe pinched, narrow nostrils they have ever seen.

The condition means that Pillsbury has difficulty breathing with little or no airflow in or out of his nostrils, resulting in a lot of open-mouthed breathing and panting.

Pillsbury also has a very large facial fold (the crease of skin over the ridge of the nose), which contributes to his difficulty in breathing, and has resulted in Pillsbury developing an uncomfortable and painful skin condition called Erythematous.

This is caused by the accumulation of blood in dilated capillaries on Pillbury's skin fold - on his nose and around his eyes.

That is, however, not the only issue Pillsburys suffers from - he has problems with his soft palate, which does not help his breathing difficulties, and he is suffering from lower lid entropion.

This is another painful condition where the eyelids turn inwards, causing the lashes to rub against the eye.

None of these health issues is helped by the fact that Pillsbury is also extremely overweight.

These medical treatments and procedures have sadly become all too common for brachycephalic dogs such as pugs, French bulldogs and other flat-faced breeds.

Despite all the issues Pillsbury currently has and will continue to face, he has remained an incredibly sweet young man, according to staff.

Although he cannot do it for long he loves to run and play, something the staff are looking forward to being able to do more of once he has recovered and is fully fit.

Deputy Manager, Ruth Rickard said: “It used to be extremely rare to find breeds such as Pugs and Frenchie’s in rescue centres but we have seen a huge increase in their numbers, particularly over the last five years. This is largely because they have become the ‘must have’ fashionable breed, but this has resulted in them being over and inter breed purely for profits without any concern for behavioural and medical welfare. This unfortunately means huge vet bills for the owners before the dogs are even a year old”.

It is estimated it will cost Gables £1,800 for the medical treatment and surgery that Pillsbury needs.

Gables Dogs & Cats Home does not receive any government funding and has felt the financial strain from the Coronavirus pandemic, but they are determined to help Pillsbury. If you can help to ease Gable's financial burden by making a contribution to ‘Pillsbury’s Vet Appeal’, please call 01752 331602 or visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/pillsbury or www. paypal.me/gablesdogsandcats to donate online.

You can also donate via text:

· To donate £1, text GABLESPF to 70201

· To donate £3, text GABLESPF to 70331

· To donate £5, text GABLESPF to 70970

· To donate £10, text GABLESPF to 70191

If Gables is lucky enough to raise more money than is needed it will go towards helping the other animals in their care.