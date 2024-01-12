Each year Gables Dogs & Cats Home in Plymouth takes in nearly 1000 unwanted and abandoned dogs and cats, some of which are from the South Hams, and this year they have seen an increase in the number of vulnerable dogs and cats needing their help due to the cost of living crisis. It is vitally important that they provide their animals with the very best during their stay with them and their pens must be kept warm and comfortable at all times. During the winter months they use lots of donated duvets and blankets to help keep the animals warm and cosy, but their heating bills increase dramatically. There are 76 cat pens and 71 dog kennels to keep warm, which with the increase in electricity costs has soared to over £15,000 each winter.
General Manager Claire Sparkes said: “the huge increase in our heating costs is really shocking and means we have to ask our wonderful supporters for their help again. Winter is always a challenging time for us as the run up to Christmas brings in lots of old animals that people discard to make room for the Christmas puppy or kitten. We are then called upon to help with unwanted animals in the New Year, stretching our resources even further. Any donation you can give will make a huge difference and help us to continue to be there for these vulnerable dogs and cats”.
Gables does not receive any government funding and has felt the financial strain from the cost of living crisis. If you can make a contribution to their Winter Heating Appeal, you can do this by:
Online - via Paypal – www.paypal.me/gablesdogsandcats
Online - via their website - www.gablesfarm.org.uk/how-can-you-help/make-a-donation-2