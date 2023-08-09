Luke Henderson, owner of Snap-on Tools in Plymouth and South Hams, is celebrating after being shortlisted for a national business award. Hand-picked by a panel of judges, the young entrepreneur is now in the running to win the title of the British Franchise Association’s ‘Next Generation Franchisee of the Year’.
“Being a finalist is incredibly exciting,” said Luke. “I’m shocked to have made it this far but incredibly proud. Being a Snap-on franchisee has been life changing and I’ve been able to accomplish things I could once have only dreamed of.”
Luke launched his Snap-on Tools franchise in 2018 at just 25 years old, after a career working as an MOT technician. After sadly losing his mother that same year, Luke dedicated his energy to making her, and his family proud. In just over four years, he’s built a multi-van business, won multiple awards for performance and brought his brother into the franchise alongside him. A real community man, Luke sponsors his local football and teams and is passionate about spending locally to support fellow business owners.
Sponsored by HSBC, the awards recognise the very best franchised businesses in the country, celebrating consistent growth, innovation and exceptional customer service. Luke ticked all the boxes, and then some! From his custom-built Snap-on mobile stores, Luke and his team sell the most sought-after tools in the industry and deliver outstanding customer service to automotive technicians across Plymouth and South Hams.
Pip Wilkins, CEO of the British Franchise Association said: “We would like to offer our enormous congratulations to Luke and all this year’s finalists. We received a huge number of entries, and it was wonderful to read of all the amazing work being done in the UK franchising sector. We applaud our finalists for their enthusiasm, dedication and tenacity and for continuing to uphold the highest standards of the association.”
Fellow judge, Gillian Morris, is UK Head of Franchise, Commercial Banking at HSBC Bank. Gillian said: “Shortlisting candidates for the HSBC BFA Awards is one of the toughest challenges of the year. Once more the candidates were a very high standard, and I was really impressed at the diversity of entries across brands and sectors. I am looking forward to meeting the finalists and wish them all luck!”
Thanks to his drive and determination to succeed, Luke was recently named the UK’s Top Multi-Unit Franchisee for the Southwest and fourth overall for the UK by global franchise giant, Snap-on Tools. He’s now got his sights set firmly on future growth and plans to support his brother, Mike, into franchise ownership too.
Winners of the HSBC BFA Franchisee of the Year Awards 2023 will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony that will take place at The VOX, in Birmingham, in November. Luke says that, whilst winning would be an amazing achievement, he’s hoping his story can inspire other entrepreneurs into franchising.
“I hope my story encourages other young people to go for it!” said Luke. “My ambitions are to expand and grow my business, support my brother as he forges his own future alongside me and enjoy an early retirement. All of which my franchise is on track to help me to achieve.”
For more information about Snap-on Tools, visit www.snaponfranchise.co.uk.