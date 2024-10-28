Firemen were called out to put out a serious fire at a bungalow in Bridgewater Gardens, Totnes, just after 5.45am on Monday, October 28.
Five appliances from the Totnes Fire Brigade attended the scene. On arrival, the bungalow was fully ablaze, with the roof having collapsed into the building.
The flames also spread to an adjoining bungalow, where smoke was seen billowing from the loft space.
The fire was so severe that crews, who had to use breathing apparatus, were still at the scene at about 8.30am dampening down hotspots.
Despite the severity of the blaze, no injuries were reported.