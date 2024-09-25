Two young entrepreneurs from Devon are launching a unique discount card designed exclusively for local people and businesses.
The DIME card is the brainchild of Ollie Jones and his partner Tilly Wilson, both 22, who came up with the idea after becoming concerned about the high cost of eating out in Devon.
Explaining the idea to this paper, Mr Jones said: “We noticed how expensive day-to-day life has become, from parking at local beaches to meeting friends at pubs or outdoor activities.
“On top of that, many locals feel priced out by second-home ownership and tourism, especially in areas like Salcombe, which turn into ghost towns during the winter months.”
The two met during their gap year prior to starting degree courses at Bristol University, where Mr Jones and Ms Wilson, who is from South Milton, went to study economics and business management, respectively.
Dismayed at some of Devon’s eye-watering prices, which they reckoned were in some cases higher than in the UK’s most expensive cities, the two decided to create the discount card, aimed exclusively at Devon-based residents.
With a little help from Mr Jones’ mum, who is a financial manager, the couple spent the summer months gathering feedback from local businesses about the feasibility of the venture.
“We just started reaching out to businesses and pitching to them, seeing if they wanted to be involved. A lot of them said they wanted the chance to give back to our local community, too,” Mr Jones said.
There are now about 15 firms on board, including Salcombe Gin, Harbour Hotels, Marvel Fitness, and Fika Coffee House in Kingsbridge.
Each business will offer at least one promotion with a 10 per cent discount for such initiatives as new product launches exclusively to holders of the DIME card, which is valid for a year and costs £14.99.
Mr Jones said they tried to ensure that every aspect of the business was sourced locally, including the manufacture of the card, which is made from recyclable materials in Devon.
Conscious of having to manage tight margins, the two are determined to boost the popularity of the card and “keep money circulating within Devon’s economy”.
Mr Jones added: “It’s a win-win that strengthens the connection between locals and businesses. We’re just in the launch phase and are continuing to expand, focusing on adding more partners across the South Hams and then further afield - the list goes on.
“We have also kept the card fully exclusive to Devon residents, and will be checking orders to make sure that the payment and delivery addresses of each purchase match are in Devon.”
For more information, check www.dimecard.co.uk, or DIME’s instagram page @dimecard.