World-renowned artist Bruce Munro brings a lifetime of light-inspired work to Velarde Gallery, marking the South Hams with an exhibition that reaches beyond his iconic "Field of Light."
Munro’s exhibition reflects nearly three decades of his work, offering a retrospective that explores the journey behind his artistic career. His decision to hold this exhibition at Velarde was sparked during discussions with a friend about a "Field of Light" installation for Salcombe’s RNLI.
“We thought it would be good to show the whole picture rather than the Field of Light as one installation,” he said. “So what I’ve put together here is probably about 25 to 30 years of work, to give people an idea of that journey and add context to what you do.” He added, “Art shouldn’t be secretive – it should be open. For me, it’s a tool to share thoughts, ideas, and feelings.”
The “Field of Light” has a unique personal resonance for Munro, who ties the installation to memories of Salcombe, where his father once lived. “I grew up in Salcombe, spent a lot of time here in my childhood, so I knew the fields I could see the installation in. My father, who used to live here, died in 1999. He never saw my work, sadly, so I thought I’d make this piece for him to finally see it.” Set on private land, the installation involved close coordination with the RNLI and local landowners, requiring thorough planning and community involvement.
Each installation reflects Munro’s philosophy of an evolving dialogue between art and environment. Salcombe’s landscape and ambient lights presented unique challenges, resulting in a dynamic display that harmonises with its setting. Known for blending artistry with practical engineering, Munro values collaboration, saying, “These projects are made by thousands of people, really.” He credits his studio team and volunteers for bringing his vision to life, noting that art is rarely a solo endeavour: “Even with oil paint and brushes, you consider who makes the brushes, who grows the food that sustains you – everything is connected.”
Beyond marking RNLI’s anniversary, Munro hopes the Field of Light exhibition will draw visitors to Salcombe, supporting local businesses through winter.
Munro’s 2024 schedule includes exhibitions across New York, California, Australia, and potentially India. Among his upcoming works, the "Fiber Optics Symphonic Orchestra" (FOSO) debuts next year in California’s Sensoria, combining 34 light-based “instruments” into a multi-sensory experience. Although Munro’s passion for light installations is global, he finds this Velarde exhibit particularly rewarding, appreciating its commitment to promoting the arts in South Hams.
“Velarde is doing something no other gallery here has done,” he said. Munro describes Velarde as integral to the South Hams’ creative landscape, providing a unique platform for local and regional artists. In his view, the gallery’s efforts reflect art that could one day represent the entire southwest.
Bruce Munro’s exhibition at Velarde Gallery runs from October 26 to December 28.