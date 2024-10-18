For many of us, Halloween comes just once a year, with costumes, sweets, and scary movies.
But what if you could experience the spooky season every single day?
We are always on the lookout for fun and quirky facts, and have found something particularly eerie for Halloween enthusiasts.
Imagine living on a street that screams Halloween all year long?
Some people are doing just that, thanks to their spooky street names.
Homeprotect recently analysed street names around the country and discovered some frightfully fun facts.
From Coffins Lane to Ghost Passage, you might be surprised at just how many spooky roads are out there.
If you’re a fan of all things eerie, then Devon should be on your radar as it tops the list nationwide with a staggering 80 spooky street names.
From ‘Witch Lane’ to ‘Coffins Lane,’ these roads could make even the bravest feel a bit uneasy.