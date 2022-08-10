Broken van blocks main Kingsbridge thoroughfare
Fore Street in Kingsbridge is currently blocked by a van with a broken wheel just outside WH Smith.
The Volkswagen TDI came to a standstill half way up the street around 9.30am.
The driver believes a ball joint has broken.
The AA have been called to tow away the vehicle.
