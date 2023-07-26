Totnes Show was back at Great Court Farm in Berry Pomeroy on Sunday.
The show is more than a 100 years old and is one of the biggest one-day shows in the country.
This year’s president was Michael Batting and the chairman was Robert Steer.
The weather conditions were breezy but mostly dry. Attractions included tractor pulling, Andrei Burton-Trials Bike Rider, the Torbay Party Barn Family Fun Arena, lamb shearing, the Totnes Spinners, and of course the horse and sheep competitions.
On the bill for the chefs’ demonstration were Ventons Devon Cyder from Clyst St Lawrence, Sean Dunn rom Meatbox BBQ in Plymouth, Black Dog Honeybees from Plymouth, Luca Berardino of Andria Restaurant in Dartmouth, Rochard Hunt the Executive head chef at The View Restaurant, The Courtyard Hotel in Exeter, Nikheel owner of the Tamarind Tree in Totnes and Oli Lee the owner of How Now Dairy.
A local caterer dropped out and was replaced by Stonelands B&B.
The music stage included acoustic performer Patrick Pamatmat woth his Emo, folk and pop influences, Baby Mammoth who are the baby version of the award-winning function band Mammoth, Flavour the Wiicked who blended funk, blues and psychedelic rock to deliver a hypnotic sound with a retro and vintage feel and The Iscalators rounded off the afternoon with a longer set to round off the afternoon and describe themselves as a sha and reggae infusion.
In addition to the music there was FMI Clatters Plymouth’s folky, storytelling festival regular with alter egos such as swingball man and a mild-mannered teacher.
Other attractions included cattle, arable crops, sheep, homecraft, handicraft and horticulture, the family dog show, poultry, trade stands, a craft marquee, a lifestyle pavilion, food & drink village, vintage and classic cars, vintage tractors and agricultural machinery.
Among the surprises this year was a visit by Pennywell Farm’s Pippa Pig as well as the cheeky miniature Shetland ponies Peroni and Ollie.