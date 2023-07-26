The music stage included acoustic performer Patrick Pamatmat woth his Emo, folk and pop influences, Baby Mammoth who are the baby version of the award-winning function band Mammoth, Flavour the Wiicked who blended funk, blues and psychedelic rock to deliver a hypnotic sound with a retro and vintage feel and The Iscalators rounded off the afternoon with a longer set to round off the afternoon and describe themselves as a sha and reggae infusion.