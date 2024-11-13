Brent Birders have organised a talk by ecologist and artist John Walters on Thursday November 21 at 7.30pm at the Old School Community Centre.
It is called ‘Recent Wildlife Highlights in Devon’ and will include dancing Adders, Iberian Spoonwings, Bluefin Tuna, Vapourer Moths and more.
John has given talks on natural history subjects for over twenty years and constantly adds new materials to his presentations on wildlife as diverse as invertebrates, mammals, birds, plants and sea life.
He conducts a range of ecological work.
Recent projects include the Mediterranean Oil Beetle for Life on the Edge in South Devon, the world’s rarest spider in Plymouth for Buglife and the Narrow-Headed-Ant.
He has worked as consultant entomologist and naturalist on many TV and radio programmes.