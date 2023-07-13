A 16-year-old boy has appeared at Exeter Crown Court accused of attempting to murder two boys at Blundells School in Devon.
The boy, who is currently being held in custody at HMP Parc in South Wales, was not asked to enter a plea when he appeared by video link before Judge Peter Johnson, who also appeared by link from Plymouth Crown Court.
The judge adjourned the plea and trial preparation hearing until October, when the defendant will be expected to plead to the allegations. Judge Johnson confirmed a provisional trial date of December.
The boy, from Tiverton, who cannot be named because of his age, is accused of two counts of attempting to murder two teenaged boys and one of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He was arrested after police were called to Blundells School in Tiverton in the early hours of Friday June 9 this year.
Judge Johnson confirmed an order that neither the defendant or the two 16-year-old alleged victims cannot be named but lifted a ban on naming Blundells School as the location where the offences took place.