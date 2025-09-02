A five-star Devon resort is launching its own Academy for school and college leavers to nurture the next generation of hospitality professionals, whilst benefiting from an industry-leading pay and benefits package.
Dartmoor-based Bovey Castle is launching The Bovey Academy for up to 12 new recruits, embarking them on a 12 month talent programme that takes students on a year of discovery, whilst equipping school leavers with key life skills - including financial wellbeing; confidence building; cyber security awareness; and developing emotional intelligence among other topics.
The Academy will be combined with a number of formal training programmes, from Level 2 Hospitality Apprenticeships to a level 3 Spa Apprenticeship and many more across the Estate. The Level 2 Hospitality Apprenticeship is delivered in partnership with accredited apprenticeship providers such as Exeter College, while the Level 3 Spa Apprenticeship is delivered in partnership with Cedars Health & Beauty Centre.
The Bovey Academy, meanwhile, will be delivered by industry professionals, each month focusing on a different topic, with students also enjoying external visits to leading suppliers and hospitality venues.
All apprenticeships are on a 40 hour a week programme, offering starting salaries of £11.47 per hour – compared to the national apprenticeship pay rate of £7.55.
Students will either attend weekly college sessions or have a dedicated apprentice trainer at the resort, with apprenticeships providing bespoke, hands-on training and one-to-one support.
Hospitality apprenticeship students will begin by mastering food and beverage service before rotating through departments including reception, housekeeping, and guest services. The spa apprenticeship, meanwhile, will work towards a Level 3 qualification in Beauty, Wellbeing & Holistic Therapy, and will also be combined with Bovey’s talent programme.
Dean Gunston, General Manager at Bovey Castle, said: “The Bovey Academy has been created to challenge outdated perceptions of the hospitality industry as merely a temporary or low-value career path, often associated with poor pay, long hours, and limited growth. That view no longer reflects the reality of today’s exciting, fast paced hospitality sector.
“Importantly, every student who completes the 12-month programme is guaranteed a job, helping to launch their career pathway to more senior positions, whether that be general manager, head chef, gardener, or front-of-house leader, the possibilities are limitless."
The launch of the Bovey Academy comes as the property’s owner – the Eden Hotel Collection – was rated as a Top 30 Best Place to Work in Hospitality 2024 by The Caterer, and recently crowned Best Employer at the Springboard Awards for Excellence.
Lisa Watson, HR Manager at Bovey Castle, added: “We have been developing a strong pipeline of talent in recent years – so much so that over the last three years we have retained 92 per cent of our apprentices, while 86 per cent of our learners have at least two years of service with us.
“The creation of The Bovey Academy enhances that apprenticeship experience even further, as not only will they learn the practical skills to thrive in hospitality from their trainer, but they will be supported by our own people in learning key life skills such as managing finances and building resilience that will stand them in good stead for general life.”
For more details about The Bovey Academy, or to apply by 18 September, visit https://bit.ly/4mABNhL or https://bit.ly/41suvnS or email [email protected]
