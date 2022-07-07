Boris Johnson announces resignation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has in the last few minutes announced that he is to resign.

Speaking outside 1 Downing Street he said that he will stay on as Prime Minister until a new leader is elected.

He has also chosen new Cabinet members.

The Prime Minister said: “The herd instinct is powerful and when it moves it moves.” He added “Some people will be relieved and others disappointed.”

Earlier Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall gave us this reaction:‘I am deeply sad that after winning an incredible majority at the 2019 General Election that Boris Johnson has squandered such an opportunity.

I have long been uncomfortable about the behaviour of Boris. That is why I submitted my letter of no confidence in February 2022 and why I have continued to voice my concerns about his conduct and the direction of travel with regards to many of his policies.

I entered politics because I believe implicitly in truth, integrity, and decency. These values are the backbone of the Conservative Party and I now look forward to restoring my constituent’s faith in our great party and continuing my work to represent the people of Totnes and South Devon.